The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has topped $1 billion as the third-largest prize in the game's history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history sparked a surge of ticket sales.
The massive $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Tuesday's drawing would be $$568.7 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lives.
The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.
The jackpot has been growing since Oct. 14, when two tickets — one in California and another in Florida — matched all six numbers and won split the $494 million prize. Since then, there have been 24 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, allowing the grand prize to grow week-after-week.
Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.
And while someone could theoretically spend $600 million to buy all 302.5 million possible number combinations at $2 a ticket, they'd still need a team of people to somehow coordinate their request of each number combination and payment. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.
The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Tuesday's jackpot will be the nation's fifth biggest lottery prize overall. Powerball holds the U.S. record for a jackpot worth $2.04 billion won by a California resident on Nov. 8, 2022.
U.S. & World
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.