Pennsylvania GOP official says he was ‘swatted' after endorsing Kamala Harris

A Pennsylvania Republican official who faces possible disciplinary action and calls for his resignation after stating he would not vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election, says he was the victim of a “swatting” incident.

Matthew McCaffery, the Republican municipal chair in Upper Merion Township said someone emailed the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement officials shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024. The email falsely claimed that a hostage situation was occurring at McCaffery’s home.

“My boyfriend has locked my daughter in the closet and he’s now got a gun to my head, forcing me to withdraw all money to him. Please send help,” the email, obtained by NBC Philadelphia, stated.

The culprit then included McCaffery’s home address in the message.

McCaffery sent video to NBC Philadelphia that he says shows two Upper Merion police officers arriving at his home after the false report was made. The clip shows McCaffery walking out of his home with his hands up. McCaffery said the officers later left after determining the report was false.

"Swatting" is an act in which someone falsely reports a serious incident, such as a bomb threat, murder or hostage situation, causing law enforcement to respond to the address.

McCaffery said he calmly walked outside with his hands up as officers went in to search his home.

"I was so upset that you know nothing I was going to say was going to be constructive. So I just cooperated the best way I could," he explained.

Upper Merion's Police Chief confirmed with NBC10 the call that led the officers to McCaffery's home was a false report but wouldn't comment further, citing the pending investigation.

Then, on Tuesday, the county's Republican committee took McCaffery's title away. The committee sent him a letter that said it unanimously voted to remove him.

“They were put in a situation where they had to act and they acted. And, you know, I wish them the best of luck. I think that their strategy is flawed. And they’ll continue to lose as long as they’re kicking out Republicans like me," he told NBC10's Leah Uko.

The strategy that now former Upper Merion Township Republican Municipal Chair Matthew McCaffery is referring to is a rule that states if a person is on the committee, they cannot support any nominee outside of the party.

They also cannot publicly discourage voters from voting for a Republican.

There has been some political drama in Montgomery County connected to the presidential race. A local Republican Committee official says he will not vote for the Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and has encouraged others to join him. Matthew McCaffery said that led to a formal complaint against him and talk of a disciplinary hearing if he didn't resign. NBC10's Lauren Mayk sat down with both McCaffery and the chair of the Montgomery County Republican Committee to ask about what happens now and talk of ticket splitting and winning over voters for this edition of Battleground Politics.

Last month, McCaffery wrote an opinion piece for the Philadelphia Inquirer in which he stated he would not vote for Donald Trump, his party’s presidential nominee.

McCaffery spoke with NBC Philadelphia about the decision in an episode for Battleground Politics. He also endorsed Kamala Harris in the interview and also endorsed the Democratic nominee for president in another interview with CNN.

"I think his first term definitely showed us what he's capable of and I don't think the American people, at least me, I don't want to go through that again," McCaffery explained.

His actions, he said, led to a formal complaint against him and talk of disciplinary hearing if he doesn't resign.

When asked if he broke his committee's rules or bylaws, McCaffery admitted he did but also stated he shouldn't be forced to step down.

"The way I look at is: I didn't commit 34 felonies; I haven't been found liable for sexual misconduct; I haven't drug our country through one of the worst days in our history on Jan. 6," he said.

While speaking with NBC10, Montgomery County Republican Committee Chair Christian Nascimento declined to talk specifics about potential disciplinary action, but explained why he thinks it's important for people on the committee to stand by its candidates.

"My point is if we know who the candidate for president and for all the other offices are and if you feel like you can't support those folks, that's fine. It's just probably not in your best interest to be a committee person," Nascimento said. "I'm not going to get into discipline or actions or anything like that, but our bylaws are pretty clear that if you want to serve as a committee person in the party then you support the endorsed ticket."