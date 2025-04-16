Puerto Rico

‘Massive' blackout hits Puerto Rico after all power plants shut down

More than 1 million people were left without power on the island, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.

By NBC Staff

File Photo: The La Perla neighborhood is seen in the Old City of San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Christopher Gregory/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A major power outage hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday after all of the island’s power plants went offline, according to Genera Puerto Rico, the private company that generates most of the island’s electricity.

The blackout began around 12:40 p.m. local time and affected facilities run by Genera PR and other private companies.

More than 1 million people were left without power on the island, which has a population of about 3.2 million, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.

"We are informing that we have experienced a massive blackout affecting the entire island due to the unexpected shutdown of generating plants," Genera PR said in a statement posted on Facebook. "This situation has caused a significant interruption in electrical service."

Josué Colón, Puerto Rico's energy director, said it could take up to 48 hours to fully restore power.

Crews are currently working to activate backup units and determine what caused the shutdown, according to LUMA Energy, the private company responsible for electricity distribution.

Puerto Rico Gov. Jenniffer González said officials are "working diligently" to address the outage that has "affected a great number of clients."

Puerto Rico’s power grid has been plagued by problems for years, particularly since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. Despite efforts to modernize the system and the shift to private operators like LUMA and Genera PR, many residents continue to face frequent blackouts — including a major outage on New Year’s Eve.

Electricity Puerto Rico
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images
RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images
A woman waves a flag that reads in Spanish "LUMA Out" during a protest in front of the headquarters of LUMA Energy, the company that took over the transmission and distribution of the island's electric authority, after a blackout hit the island two days earlier, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, April 8, 2022.

Puerto Rico
