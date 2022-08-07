gun violence

Mass Shooting Leaves at Least 9 Injured in Downtown Cincinnati

Two more people were shot in a separate incident in the city's Cincinnati’s Central Business District, police said

By Joe Studley and Mithil Aggarwal | NBC News

Working police lights
Getty Images

At least 9 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

As the suspect was actively shooting, one officer discharged a shot, Lt. Colonel Mike John of the Cincinnati Police Department told a news conference. It was unknown if the bullet struck the suspect, he added.

The suspect then "fled the scene," he said, adding that nobody was currently in custody.

None of the victims were “in critical condition and most of those injuries are lower extremity injuries,” he said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceshootingCincinnatimass shooting
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us