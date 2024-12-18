Mass shooting in Maryland leaves 1 dead and 9 injured, police say

At least one person is dead and 9 are injured after what police called a mass shooting near a funeral home in Towson, Maryland on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 8500 block of Loch Raven Blvd following multiple reports of a shooting, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

“This is an incident that is shocking, particularly for those of us in Baltimore County,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “These types of incidents are really unheard of here, so it really shocks the conscience.”

The first officer to arrive on the scene found a vehicle on its side that had caught fire, Mccullough said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

9 people have been transported to area hospitals 1 person is deceased. Around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the scene following multiple reports of a shooting. This is considered a mass shooting. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 18, 2024

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called to the scene, where they put out the fire, treated victims and transported them to a hospital, said Baltimore County Fire Department Chief Joseph Dixon.

BCPD believes the shooting was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public.

BCPD is currently investigating and is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

The Baltimore County Fire Department and the Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene assisting police.