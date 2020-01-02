Mass. Palm Reader Stole Over $70,000 From Client in Exorcism Scheme, Police Say

A woman who runs a palm-reading business is being accused of stealing more than $70,000 from a client, and police in Massachusetts are asking anyone else who thinks they might have been similarly swindled to come forward.

Tracey Milanovich allegedly told the victim of the scam that her daughter was possessed, and Milanovich needed cash and household items to exorcise the demon, police in Somerset said Thursday in a news release.

Milanovich, who ran Tracy's Psychic Palm Reader on County Street, faces charges of larceny, intimidation of a witness and multiple counts of obtaining property over $250 by trick, police said. She was arraigned Monday at Fall River District Court.

The investigation into Milanovich was launched Dec. 17 when a Somerset resident told police she'd been tricked into giving the palm reader a lot of money, police said.

Milanovich allegedly convinced the woman that her daughter was possessed and that it would take both cash and household items to get the demon out.

The victim was scammed out of about $71,000, police said, and bought "multiple household items for her, like towels and bedding."

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Anyone else who believes Milanovich stole form them is asked to contact police at 508-679-2138.