Astronauts who spent nearly 300 days in space to speak publicly

The former Needham resident will speak alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas

By Jeff Saperstone

Massachusetts native and astronaut Sunita Williams is scheduled to speak publicly on Monday for the very first time since splashing back down to Earth earlier this month.

The former Needham resident will speak alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. You can watch the 2:30 p.m. press conference live in the video player above.

The two were in space for 286 days on board the International Space Station before finally returning on March 18. They were originally supposed to spend just eight days in space, but problems with the Boeing Starliner caused their stay to be extended to nine months.

Williams did two space walks during that time, while she conducted numerous experiments and broke several records.

After seven months in orbit, a local astronaut performed her first spacewalk in 12 years.

But everyone back home in Needham has been anxiously waiting to hear from Williams.

NBC10 Boston will be at Monday's news conference and plans to speak 1-on-1 with the local astronaut.

