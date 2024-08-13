Maryland

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, former House Democratic leader, is recovering from mild stroke

Hoyer had a “mild ischemic stroke,” according to a spokesperson

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House Democratic leader, is recovering after experiencing a mild stroke on Sunday, his office said.

Hoyer's spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement that Hoyer, who is 85, experienced a “mild ischemic stroke” on Sunday night and sought medical help. Hoyer responded well to treatment and has not had any lasting symptoms from the stroke, according to Mulkerrin. He is planning to go back to his normal schedule next week.

Hoyer, who has represented a Maryland district since 1981, held the No. 2 spot in House Democratic leadership for over a decade before stepping down in 2022 to make way for a new generation of leaders.

