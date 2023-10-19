Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback' while in ICU, daughter says

Mary Lou Retton had a “scary setback” as she continues to battle a rare form of pneumonia.

The Olympic gold medalist’s eldest daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, uploaded a new Instagram video, sharing a health update on Oct. 18.

“At the beginning of this week, we were going on the up and up, we were so excited, seeing so much progress and then yesterday we had a pretty scary setback,” Schrepfer said. “She is still in ICU and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes.”

She added that Retton had “a better day today, which is great” but her mom is “just really, really exhausted.”

“So I just wanted to give an update and thank you guys again for just the support,” She continued. “I’m getting so many messages and emails and... it’s so great to see people love on her.”

On Oct. 10, Retton’s family revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia, had been in the hospital for over a week and at one point unable to breathe on her own.

According to her family, she was “fighting for her life,” before sharing some “uplifting updates.”

Before the latest setback, on Oct. 14, Schrepfer had shared with her followers that her mom’s breathing was becoming stronger and that she was responding well to treatment.

The Spotfund page created for Retton noted that she does not have medical insurance. As of Wednesday evening, it has raised $452,213 of its $50,000 goal.

Additionally, in a statement to NBC News, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it was working to provide assistance to Retton’s family through its relief fund. Retton had just attended its annual assembly just two weeks ago.

“Please know that our hearts are with Mary Lou,” the committee said.

Retton is also mom to daughters McKenna Kelley, Skyla Kelley and Emma Kelley, whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Kelley.

