Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police for Assault Arrest Warrant

Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2

Singer Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant.

Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

When the arrest warrant was first publicized in May, Howard King, a lawyer for Manson, called the allegations “ludicrous.”

