Manhunt underway after 1 killed and 5 injured in Ohio warehouse shooting

“This is quite a tragedy, and it’s really a fluid situation,” said Greg Jones, the chief of police in New Albany, Ohio.

A manhunt is underway after at least one person was killed and five more were injured in a shooting at a warehouse in Ohio, police said early Wednesday.

“At this point, we have a person of interest, and we are working to locate them and bring them into custody,” Greg Jones, the chief of the New Albany Police Department told a news conference.

He said the huge warehouse had a large overnight staff and around 150 were evacuated to a neighboring building. “A lot of them didn’t know what happened. They weren’t aware of it until they were evacuated,” Jones said.

Jones added the police knew of the suspect's whereabouts but efforts to apprehend him were continuing.

Jones said it “appeared to be a targeted type of attack” but he would not reveal whether the suspect was a current of former employee at the facility.

The five injured people were taken to a local hospital but Jones did not reveal their conditions. He said officers were still contacting the families of those killed or injured.

“This is something that we hope that would never happen in our community, but we prepare for it, and this is where we are now,” he said. “This is quite a tragedy, and it’s really a fluid situation that and the investigation’s really just begun.”

NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus reported that the building where the shooting took place makes cosmetics for LBrand stores, citing the New Albany Chamber of Commerce.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.

