Man Told Employer Not to Celebrate His Birthday. He Was Awarded $450K for Unwanted Party

Kevin Berling, who suffers from an anxiety disorder, told his employer a birthday celebration would trigger a panic attack, a lawsuit alleges

A Kentucky man with an anxiety disorder asked his employer not to celebrate his birthday because it would trigger a panic attack.

When the company, Gravity Diagnostics, ignored Kevin Berling's request and had a surprise lunchtime celebration for him on Aug. 7, 2019, he had a panic attack and left, then texted his manager, upset the company failed to accommodate his request, according to a lawsuit he filed against the company in a Kenton County court. Days later, Berling was fired, the lawsuit says.

On March 31, a jury awarded him $450,000. Gravity Diagnostics did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

