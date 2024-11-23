Florida man suspected of human trafficking accused of stealing Ferrari worth hundreds of thousands

A convicted felon is back behind bars, suspected of human trafficking. In a separate, unrelated case, the same man is accused of stealing a Ferrari worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In the human trafficking case, police say the suspect hid the victims' IDs and forced them into prostitution. Investigators believe there could be other victims.

In bond court, the judge listed a litany of charges against Joshua Notarianni, including two counts of human trafficking. The investigation began Wednesday when Miami police officers responded to the apartment complex and found a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing. She was found in the apartment with the 28-year-old man, along with two women—ages 20 and 23.

Joshua Notarianni

According to police, Notarianni forced the two women into prostitution. He was allegedly violent with them to force compliance, then kept the profits. Notarianni also allegedly kept the women’s IDs hidden in a locked room they could not access.

But that’s not the only trouble for Notarianni. “The city of Miami arrested this guy yesterday on separate charges. The name triggered, 'Hey, that’s the guy Sunny Isles is looking for,' and sure enough, they called—it was the same guy,” said Sunny Isles Beach Police Public Information Officer Brian Schnell.

The video also shows the two stolen cars leaving the garage, each hitting a security guard who tried to intervene.

Notarianni was denied bond. Both cases are still active and open, and police are looking for others involved.