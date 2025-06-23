Driver who did donuts on National Mall near pedestrians told police ‘it's just a joke'

A driver caught on video speeding on the National Mall near pedestrians fled from officers and is behind bars as he faces multiple charges, authorities say.

Court documents show police encountered the accused driver, Curtis Lear, 30, of D.C., multiple times on Saturday. After driving on a sidewalk, he allegedly told an officer, “It’s just a joke.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Later, he was “flexing” and “yelling threats” at pedestrians but got away again, police said.

Officers then saw him doing donuts and driving erratically on the National Mall, “making circles and zigzags around pedestrians.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video that’s gone viral shows a black Jeep Patriot on the grassy area of the National Mall Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., headed toward the U.S. Capitol. People can be seen running to get out of the way.

Ferdous Al-Faruque said he was on a date when he saw the SUV. At first, he thought it might be an unmarked police car. Then it became clear it wasn't.

“He just started barreling towards the Mall, so that’s when I pulled out my phone and started recording,” he said.

Al-Faruque said people initially were confused. Then, for some, confusion turned to fear. The area was packed with tourists and locals enjoying a warm Saturday night.

“As soon as he started racing up and down the grass, everybody started screaming and getting out of the way because they were afraid of getting hit,” Al- Faruque said.

No one was hurt, police said.

Officers arrested Lear early Monday during a traffic stop in Southeast D.C. and took him into custody. He faces three charges: assault with a dangerous weapon (his SUV), reckless driving and fleeing law enforcement.

During a brief court appearance Monday afternoon, a judge ordered Lear held without bond. He's expected back in court Thursday.

A Northern Virginia man admitted guilt for driving his car into a moving train, killing his teenage girlfriend. Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey got reaction from the victim’s family.