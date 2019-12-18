Father Suspected in Daughter’s Disappearance, Her Mother’s Death

A man suspected in the disappearance of his 1-year-old daughter and the death of her mother is due in court Wednesday on unrelated charges from a case in New Haven.

Jose Morales, 43, of New Haven, Conn., is the father of Vanessa Morales, a 1-year-old baby who was reported missing on Dec. 2 after her mother, Christine Holloway, was found dead in her Ansonia home.

Police initially issued a Silver Alert for Vanessa, but then issued an Amber Alert.

Ansonia police said Jose Morales is a suspect in the homicide of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, and the disappearance of their daughter.

He has been in police custody since Dec. 3 on a criminal possession of a firearm charge out of New Haven.

The search continues for Vanessa and Ansonia police said bringing her home safely is their main priority. They said they are not looking to arrest or start criminal proceedings against whoever has the baby.

“(W)e just want her returned to her family,” Ansonia police said in a news release. “It is imperative that we find Vanessa, a one-year old child who is wholly dependent on others for her care and well-being and we know locating Vanessa would bring a sense of relief to her family.”

Ansonia police ask anyone who had contact with or saw Jose Morales on Saturday, Nov. 30, Sunday, Dec/ 1, or Monday, Dec. 2, to call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.