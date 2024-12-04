Manhattan

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot in New York City

By Tracie Strahan and NBC New York Staff

UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel early Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said Thompson was shot near the New York Hilton hotel at 1335 Ave of the Americas.

Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources tell NBC New York.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. and a heavy police presence could be seen on the surrounding streets.

UnitedHealth Group was set to hold an investor day at the Hilton on Wednesday but canceled it after reports of the shooting, CNBC reports.

Police said they are looking for the gunman who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing.

It's not clear what, if anything, led up to the shooting.

NBC New York has reached out to UnitedHealthCare for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for developments.

