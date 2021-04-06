Man Kills 3 Women in NYC Murder-Suicide, Leaving 8-Year-Old Girl to Call 911

A man in Brooklyn fatally shot three women in their New York City apartment on Monday before turning the gun on himself, leaving a 9-year-old girl to call the police, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department said officers responded to the call at Van Dyke Houses in Brooklyn around 11:30 p.m. and found the man's body in a walkway outside the housing complex. Two women were found in a hall area and one in their apartment's living room; one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two died a short time later.

The young girl who called the cops wasn't hurt, according to police. She's the daughter of the gunman and one of the women. None of the victims have been identified but police say they're 45 years old and 20 years old and the other one is a teenage girl.

The shoot has only been identified as a 46-year-old man. Two firearms were recovered near his body and at the scene, according to police.

Authorities say they're investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.