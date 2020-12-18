Man Sentenced to 897 Years in Prison for ‘NorCal Rapist' Attacks

A man nicknamed the NorCal Rapist was sentenced Friday to 897 years in prison for attacks on women in their homes between 1991 and 2006.

Roy Charles Waller, 60, was found guilty last month by a Sacramento jury on all 46 counts after investigators used DNA technology to identify him in the rapes of nine women.

Breaking: NorCal Rapist Roy Waller is sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison. Approximately 900 years total sentence — Thom Jensen (@ThomJInTheBay) December 18, 2020

Waller raped women in six Northern California counties, from Sacramento to Chico. Sometimes he would kidnap the women and force them to withdraw money from ATMs and steal their personal items.

Waller was arrested in September 2018 at the University of California, Berkeley, where he worked for 25 years as a safety specialist in the office of environment, health and safety.

Prosecutors portrayed Waller as an organized and cunning criminal who stalked potential victims and collected information about their appearance, movements and vehicles and kept it in computer databases that he still had when he was arrested. Investigators also found zippered bags filled with duct tape, zip ties, handcuffs and other items used in the attacks in Waller’s two storage lockers.

Prosecutors said he sought out women of Asian descent, grading them on their appearance and build and studying their daily routines until he could slip into their homes and attack them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.