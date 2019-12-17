CRIME STOPPERS

Man Rapes 2 Women at NYC Spa, Tries to Rape Another Month Later: Police

He allegedly attacked three women in the same borough in a little more than a month

Queens rape pattern suspect
Handout

What to Know

  • The NYPD is looking for a man in a pattern of rapes and rape attempts at Queens wellness and massage centers in the last month and a half
  • The suspect allegedly raped two women last month, and tried to rape another at a different location on Monday
  • Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly raped two women at a Queens spa, then tried to rape another at a wellness center just more than a month later, police said Tuesday.

In the first case, the night of Nov. 8, cops say 35-year-old female employees at a massage parlor near Steinway Street and 25th Avenue encountered the suspect. He allegedly fought with the women, then pushed them on a couch and held them down. He forced one of the women to perform a sex act while he physically assaulted both, authorities say. Then he ran off.

The same man just struck again, the NYPD says.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 50 mins ago

Democrats Lay Out Case for Wednesday Impeachment Vote

Trump Impeachment 2 hours ago

Giuliani Says Trump ‘Relied on’ His Claims About US Diplomat

Cops say the suspect walked into a health wellness spot near 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue Monday afternoon and demanded sex from a 50-year-old female employee. She refused, and once again, he pushed her on a couch and laid on top of her, police say. The woman fought him off and he ran off with her phone, according to authorities.

All three women who were attacked were treated or evaluated by EMS at the respective scenes. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSrapeQueens
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us