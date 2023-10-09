9/11 memorial

Man jumps into reflecting pool at 9/11 Memorial in New York City

The 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Bellevue Hospital with a leg injury, police said

Fall foliage is seen at the north pool of the 9/11 memorial at the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A man was arrested in New York City on Monday and accused of jumping into a reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial, police said.

The incident unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. ET, when police were called to the north pool at the 9/11 Memorial and found the 33-year-old man had jumped in, police said.

An emergency medical services team helped the man, who injured his left leg and back in the incident, into an ambulance, authorities said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries, and charges are pending, officials said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

9/11 memorial
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us