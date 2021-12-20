Man in Mob Attack on Officers at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Gets Almost 4 Years

A man who helped assault police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to almost four years in prison Monday, prosecutors said.

The 46-month sentence for Devlyn Thompson, 28, is among the longer prison terms handed down in the riot by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was counting the electoral votes of President Joe Biden’s win.

Thompson helped a mob that was seizing riot shields from police officers and used a metal baton he’d found to try and knock a pepper spray canister from an officer’s hand, prosecutors said.

