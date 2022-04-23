Supreme Court

Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of Supreme Court Building

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado

A man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday night, a court spokesperson said, while emphasizing that there was no threat to public safety.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, of Boulder, Colorado. On Saturday, police said he died from his injuries.

According to the court spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Minutes later, a medical helicopter landed and took the man to a local hospital.

No one else was injured, the spokesperson said.

