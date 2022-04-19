Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Car and Machinery in Self-Serve Car Wash

A man was killed after becoming pinned between his car and some machinery at an automatic car wash near San Diego, police said.

The 56-year-old man was trapped outside his Scion xB hatchback at a self-service car wash in Escondido, according to Sgt. Chris Leso of the Escondido Police Department.

He was not immediately identified.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man drove into the car wash and for an unknown reason, tried to exit his car, Sgt. Leso said.

The car then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery, Leso said. It does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision.

The car lurched forward and left, pinning the man to a column that houses one of the large rolling brushes when it's not in use, Lt. Scott Walters told NBC News.

An alarm went off and a person nearby found the victim outside his car and called police, the sergeant said.

Officers arrived and lifted the vehicle to free the man. CPR was administered and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Investigators are reviewing video to find out why the victim got out of his car and how he became trapped.

A representative for the car wash couldn’t be reached by NBC News for comment.

City News Service contributed to this report