NH Primary

Man Charged With Slapping Teenage Trump Supporter Outside NH Primary Polling Place

Patrick Bradley was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct

By Marc Fortier

Windham Police

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump and two other people who attempted to intercede outside a polling place during Tuesday's primary.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Windham police said their investigation revealed that Bradley had just exited the polls inside Windham High School around 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several campaign supporters.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 1 hour ago

Barr: Trump Tweets on Cases Make It ‘Impossible’ to Do Job

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Virus Cases Surge After China Revises Way Count Is Tallied

As he passed the tent, police said he slapped a 15-year-old across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.

He was also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the tent.

Bradley is being held at Rockingham County Jail on $5,000 bail as well as an administrative hold for a probation violation, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This article tagged under:

NH PrimaryNew Hampshire
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us