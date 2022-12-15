Man Caught Smuggling Cocaine Disguised as Candy in Traffic Stop Near Texas-Mexico Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) discovered cocaine disguised in candy wrappers during a vehicle traffic stop in Mission.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle in Mission suspected of smuggling migrants.

Once stopped, agents determined that the driver was in the country illegally, and later a search of his car turned up 73 grams of coke hidden in the vehicle, some of which was disguised in candy wrappers, authorities said.

Officers then seized the blow and took custody of the driver and passenger, who are expected to face state charges, CBP said in a release.