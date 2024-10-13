Man arrested outside SoCal Trump rally with illegal possession of guns

A Las Vegas man was arrested Saturday for illegally possessing a firearm near Donald Trump’s rally in Coachella, Calif., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Law enforcement said deputies assigned to the former president’s rally contact a driver in an SUV at around a quarter mile from the rally event location. There, officials found that the man was illegally in possession of a handgun. The suspect also possessed a shotgun and a high-capacity magazine.

That man, who was later identified as 49-year-old Vem Miller, was taken into custody by local law enforcement on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the sheriff’s department said.

No injuries or shots fired were reported in connection with the incident.

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office arrest Saturday," Secret Service Spokeswoman Soraya Sutherlin said. "The incident did not impact protective operations. The Secret Service extends its gratitude to the deputies and local partners who assisted in safeguarding last night's events."

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco later said at a press conference that any further charges would come from the federal government.

The arrest comes after two thwarted assassination attempts on the former president. In July, shots were fired during a rally for Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one spectator was killed. In September, a man was arrested after he allegedly planned to kill the presidential candidate while he was at his golf course in Florida.

U.S. Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe spoke Friday to outline findings of the agency’s investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.