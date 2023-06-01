Man Arrested After Using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt' Gun to Rob South Carolina Store

A South Carolina man was arrested after using a gun from the 1980s Nintendo video game "Duck Hunt" to rob a convenience store, according to police.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, was charged with armed robbery after using the pistol, which was spray painted black, to rob approximately $300 from a Kwik Stop in Sharon, S.C. on Tuesday evening, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told deputies a person wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt showed the clerk the gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded money from the cash register.

You asked and here it is... the black spray painted Duck Hunt game controller gun. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/KMaCdXQIAY — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) May 31, 2023

Deputies said they found Dalesando in a nearby parking lot with the "Duck Hunt" pistol in his pants. He was arrested and booked into the York County Detention Center.

"Duck Hunt" was released by Nintendo in 1984, with players using the gray and red colored pistol controller to shoot ducks flying through the air on screen.