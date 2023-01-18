A man was arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker with a sledgehammer at their workplace in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said.

Bryan Menocal, 31, was charged with second-degree murder and transported to Broward's Main Jail, according to Hollywood Police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 a.m. to marine and energy manufacturing company Wärtsilä in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue, where they found the victim face down in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Employees told officers Menocal admitted to killing their co-worker and saw him with a sledgehammer after their morning meeting, police said in an arrest report.

Menocal had left the scene before officers arrived but was later found in Deerfield Beach and taken into custody, police said.

Menocal is accused of "repeatedly striking (the victim) in the head with a large sledgehammer," according to the arrest report.

"Wärtsilä is very saddened that an incident with a fatality has occurred today at our facility," a company spokesperson said. "Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker."

“This was an isolated incident between two people that did know each other and worked together," Hollywood Police spokesman Christian Lata told reporters earlier Wednesday. “At this time the Hollywood Police Department does not believe that there’s any danger to public safety.”

Officials have not released the victim's identity.