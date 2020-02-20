Man Accused of Breaking Into Home, Then Cooking an Egg and Bologna Scramble

Burglary charges are expected to be filed today against a 61-year-old man accused of breaking into a family's home near Desert Hot Springs, cooking the family's food and then taking off his pants.

Deputies on Tuesday arrived about 7:30 a.m. to a burglary-in-progress call at a home in the 16000 block of Via Corto East in unincorporated Riverside

County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Residents of the home reported awakening to find Carl Cimino of Desert Hot Springs cooking scrambled eggs with bologna and ranch dressing and eating the family's store-bought flan, The Desert Sun reported. The family also heard yelling and banging prior to exiting the house and calling 911.

Deputies established a line around the house after arriving and made repeated announcements requesting Cimino exit the house, which he did not, sheriff's officials said.

With the help of a K9 unit, Cimino was arrested about 30 minutes later inside the house, according to jail records.

During his arrest, Cimino's pants were off and he was speaking incoherently, witnesses told The Desert Sun.

Jail records show he was out on bail during the alleged burglary after being arrested Jan. 23 in La Quinta on drug-related allegations.

Nobody was reported to be hurt, and there was no reported damage to the home.

Cimino is being held at the Indio jail in lieu of $35,000 bail awaiting his arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.