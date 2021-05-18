Man Accused of Trying to Kill Wife With Two Butcher Knives at Son's Flag Football Game

A California man was charged Tuesday with attempting to kill his estranged wife at their son's flag football game, armed with two butcher knives.

Husges is accused of going to the Chapman Sports Complex in Garden Grove Friday night and approaching his estranged wife, 40, with kitchen knives in each hand before their 9-year-old son saw him and alerted his mother, according to Garden Grove police.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, the victim had been granted a family court order against her estranged husband a few weeks prior to the attack.

The woman turned around, saw the knife-wielding suspect and got up and ran onto a playing field shouting for help, police said.

Husges allegedly chased her around the field until one of the coaches and an off-duty police officer tackled him and got the knives away from him, police said.

Russell Mathew Husges, 43, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, as well as single misdemeanor count of disobeying a domestic relations court order and child abuse and endangerment. He also faces sentencing enhancement allegations of attempted premeditated murder and personal use of a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Husges faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is currently held in the Orange County Jail.

It was unclear if he had an attorney.

