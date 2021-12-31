Mall of America Shooting Leaves 2 People Injured, Police Say

A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.

Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year's Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.

Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.