Wife of detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil announces birth of son in his absence

The wife of detained Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil announced the birth of the couple's son on Monday, noting her husband was not able to witness the event.

Dr. Noor Abdalla, a Michigan-born dentist who was with Khalil when he was arrested by federal agents March 8, said she requested his presence at the birth but was denied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Despite our request for ICE to allow Mahmoud to attend the birth, they denied his temporary release to meet our son," Abdalla said in a statement Monday afternoon. "This was a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer."

Mahmoud Khalil at a pro-Palestinian protest on the Columbia University campus in New York on April 29, 2024. ( Ted Shaffrey / AP file)

A spokesperson for the couple did not immediately respond to questions about the baby's name. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khalil, who grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria and was granted permanent U.S. resident status last year, became a figurehead amid pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia in 2024, during which he served as a mediator between student groups participating in a campus encampment and administrators at the New York City school.

His arrest by U.S. agents, including one from Homeland Security Investigations, happened at Khalil's home at a student housing complex on campus. He was detained as he returned from Iftar, a meal that breaks the traditional Islamic fast during the holy month of Ramadan, Abdalla has said.

"Despite seeing the green card, they insisted that they would be bringing him in anyway," Abdalla said in a court filing challenging Khalil's arrest and no-bail status.

The legal rationale for Khalil's detention didn't become entirely clear until three days later, when the U.S. Department of State said in a statement that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the discretion, under a rarely used federal law, to remove any noncitizen deemed to "have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States."

Federal authorities also later alleged Khalil lied on his application for permanent residency, a deportable offense. That claim relies on unverified tabloid reports — some of which published after he submitted his paperwork for residency — and mischaracterizations of his work and activism, according to an NBC News review of evidence filed in the case.

An immigration judge in Louisiana earlier this month ruled that Rubio has the discretion to deport Khalil and that efforts to do so may move forward. Khalil's lawyers are challenging that ruling, which has a Wednesday deadline before it goes into effect, and have separately filed an appeal of his arrest in federal criminal court in New Jersey.

"Mahmoud remains unjustly detained in an ICE detention center over 1,000 miles away from his firstborn child," Abdalla said Monday. "My son and I should not be navigating his first days on earth without Mahmoud. ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud’s support for Palestinian freedom."

His lawyers argue Khalil was arrested over his protected free speech and his role in last year's pro-Palestinian student protest movement.

Rubio said last month that the State Department has revoked the student visas of campus protesters he characterized as "lunatics."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Khalil of making Jewish students fearful while supporting terrorists. She said after his arrest that Khalil "hates the United States and what we stand for."

Khalil's lawyers presented evidence that he has welcomed the help of Jewish protesters during last year's events, and they've denied he ever provided support to Hamas or any other terrorist organization.

"I will continue to fight every day for Mahmoud to come home to us," Abdalla said Monday. "I know when Mahmoud is freed, he will show our son how to be brave, thoughtful, and compassionate, just like his dad."

Nearly 100 protesters were arrested Thursday following a sit-in at Trump Tower in Manhattan to demand the release of Palestinian activist, Mahmoud Khalil.

