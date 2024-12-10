‘Parasites had it coming': Writings lend insight as Ivy League grad accused of CEO murder

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a Maryland real estate family charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death, left writings that say in part, "frankly these parasites had it coming," referencing the healthcare industry, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the case confirmed to NBC News.

The senior official said Tuesday the three-page document also allegedly includes claims Mangione acted alone in the killing of the 50-year-old executive, who was gunned down as he walked to a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference last week.

Another line allegedly says, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done, the official says," according to the senior law enforcement official.

Authorities have said Mangione allegedly had "voluminous" writings, many of which suggested he had "ill will toward corporate America." Those scribes purportedly speak to his mindset and motivation in his alleged killing of Thompson, according to top New York City police officials.

Mangione, who was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a day ago, is expected to return to New York City to face charges. He initially was arrested on an unrelated weapons charge after a McDonald's worker recognized him and alerted police. Mangione allegedly had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday’s shooting.

The person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO was arrested in Altoona and faced a judge for the first time. He was arrested on weapons charges because authorities said he had a gun similar to the one used in the shooting of Brian Thompson. Luigi Mangione's arrest ended a six-day manhunt, but the investigation is far from over. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Marc Santia report.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Mangione was arraigned and ordered held without bail during a brief court hearing. Asked if he needed a public defender, he asked if he could “answer that at a future date.”

His family released a statement saying they were "shocked and devastated" by his arrest.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to and after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved," read the statement, posted late Monday by his cousin, Maryland lawmaker, Nino Mangione.

Monday's developments came as a private funeral was being held for Thompson, of Minnesota.

UnitedHealth Group thanked law enforcement in a statement. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a company spokesperson said Monday.