texas

‘Love Triangle Gone Wrong': Man Stabbed in the Back After Finding Girlfriend's Ex in Closet

A fight broke out in a San Antonio apartment complex after a woman's current boyfriend found her ex hiding in the closet

Getty Images

Police in San Antonio, Texas, are looking for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in what authorities are calling a "love triangle gone wrong."

NBC affiliate WOIA reports the incident began when a woman invited her ex-boyfriend to her apartment. When her new boyfriend arrived, the other man hid in the closet but was found.

Authorities said an altercation broke out between the two men and the ex-boyfriend stabbed the new one and fled, according to WOIA.

The victim was hospitalized with four stab wounds and is expected to recover.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The ex-boyfriend is at large and has not been arrested.

This article tagged under:

texasSan Antonio
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us