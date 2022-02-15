‘Shaken But Safe,' Louisville Mayor Candidate Says Gunman Fired Directly at Him

A Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky’s largest city said he is “shaken but safe” after a man stormed his campaign headquarters Monday morning and fired a weapon point-blank at him.

Craig Greenberg, who is running for mayor of Louisville, said he was at his campaign office with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway with a weapon.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,” Greenberg said at a news conference several hours after the attack.

The person closest to the door managed to get the door shut, he said. The staffers barricaded the door using “tables and desks," and the suspect fled, he said.

“Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed,” Greenberg said.

“We are shaken but safe,” he added.

Greenberg said he had not yet seen his family, though he had spoken with his wife on the phone after the attack and was anxious to get home. And while he declined to talk about the assailant’s possible motive, he made a point to connect his experience to gun violence.

“Today is not a day for politics, but it’s not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city. Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence,” he said.

Police say the motive remains under investigation. The suspect appears to have acted alone, they said. Greenberg would not say whether he recognized the suspect.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear decried the attempt on Greenberg's life and called for swift action to punish the perpetrator.

"The person who’s done it needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the governor said. “And if this has anything to do with a political race, my God, if you disagree with someone you vote against them.”

I was appalled to learn about the attempt on Craig Greenberg’s life. I have spoken with Craig and I am grateful that he is physically unharmed. Violence is never the answer. Britainy and I are holding him close in prayer. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 14, 2022

Police responded to the scene about 10:15 a.m. after reports came in of an “active aggressor.” The suspect was apprehended outside the building shortly after the shooting, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said earlier. She concurred that Greenberg appeared to have been the target of the attack.

Greenberg launched his mayoral campaign last year and has built a big fundraising lead in a crowded race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

A prominent businessman, Greenberg worked as CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and also served on the University of Louisville board of trustees for a couple of years.

Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, called the shooting a “critical reminder of the work we must do to realize true community safety.”