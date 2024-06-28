Long Island

4 killed, 9 injured after car slams into New York nail salon: Officials

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were killed and nine others were injured after a minivan plowed through a nail salon in a strip mall on Long Island, according to officials.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park, officials said, as the minivan slammed into the Hawaii Nail & Spa. The vehicle went through the front of the beauty business and nearly came out the other side of it, a fire official said, indicating it may have crashed at a high speed.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deer Park Assistant Fire Chief Dominic Albanese. Nine others suffered injuries, some of which were considered serious. One of the injured was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The driver was among those taken to the hospital, said Albanese, adding that others were trapped in the salon and needed to be extricated before taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said the vehicle raced through a parking lot across the street, seemingly in a rush to get out of there. The driver then went around another car that was stopped at a traffic light, and as the van was trying to turn onto Grand Boulevard, it flew right into the salon.

It was not immediately clear whether the crash was intentional or not, nor was it known how many people were in the vehicle at the time. The ages of the victims was not immediately available, and Albanese could not confirm whether there were children were among the victims.

U.S. & World

Abortion 2 hours ago

Nevada verifies enough signatures to put constitutional amendment for abortion rights on ballot

Music & Musicians 2 hours ago

Eagles singer Don Henley sues for return of handwritten ‘Hotel California' lyrics

About 150 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the incident.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us