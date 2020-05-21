Long Island

Long Island Man Fatally Stabbed by Son While on Live Video Chat: Police

News 4 New York

A Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son while he was participating in a live video chat from his home, police said.

Dwight Powers was at his Amityville home on Dixon Avenue around noon on Thursday and taking part in a Zoom call with multiple people when the attack happened, Suffolk County police said. Others on the call saw the 72-year-old father collapse and fall to the ground, according to police, and quickly notified authorities.

The son, Thomas Scully-Powers, fled the home but was caught by cops less than an hour later and taken into custody, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder, and was transported to an area hospital after being injured while jumping out of a window, according to Suffolk County police.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Refuses to Wear Mask in Front of Cameras; New TSA Procedures

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Pandemic Politics: Maskless Trump Tours Michigan Ford Plant

A motive for the alleged stabbing was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandCrime and CourtsSuffolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us