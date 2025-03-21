Power failure at London's Heathrow Airport throws international travel into chaos

London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest transportation centers in the world, will be shut down through Friday after a massive fire caused a power outage, sending hundreds of thousands of people in the UK and around the world scrambling to make alternate travel plans.

There were eerie scenes at the almost empty airport — in one case, people had to haul their heavy luggage down a darkened stairwell, with only a cellphone to light the way — as stranded travelers in far-flung terminals sat and searched their phones for answers.

While the fire had been almost entirely extinguished by late morning local time on Friday, more than 1,300 flights and 200,000 passengers were affected by the closure, with disruption expected to last well into the weekend.

The closure caused widespread confusion and chaos for travelers in London and around the globe. Many posted on social media after being temporarily stranded at airports worldwide after their flights were canceled.

Taylor Collier-Brown was stranded in Geneva with her hockey team on Friday after their flight to Heathrow was canceled following a skiing trip to Morzine in the French Alps.

“Eleven hockey girls with a match tomorrow can’t make it back — the whole team is in Geneva,” she told NBC News.

Six airports serve London, but Heathrow is the biggest. This year, the international hub predicts that at least 84.2 million passengers will pass through the airport, which has previously been described as the “most connected” in the world.

Heathrow said that it also expected “significant disruption over the coming days” and that it would notify the public as more became known as it urged passengers not to go to the site until it reopened.

“We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation,” the airport said.

One of those disappointed passengers was Los Angeles-based comedian and star of “Adam Ruins Everything” Adam Conover, who was in transit to London for a stand-up gig when his flight was diverted midair.

“We were in the air for about it 90 minutes and they had just finished dinner service,” the 42-year-old comedian told NBC News in a phone interview Friday morning. “Then the captain came on and said there was a fire … we had to turn around.”

After a brief nap, the creator of Netflix’s “The G Word” said he’ll be flying to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he faces a four-hour layover, a flight to Manchester, and then an at least two-hour-long train to the British capital.

A video posted on social media showed the inside of the airport with only emergency lighting, while the fire raged at the substation responsible for the major hub's electricity.

British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told BBC News that the situation was “unprecedented” after the fire also affected a backup generator at the power substation.

“This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible,” Fire Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said in a statement.

Goulbourne added that the fire had caused power outages at homes and businesses in the local area and was spewing out heavy smoke.

"We do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored," the airport said in a statement early Friday local time, adding that Heathrow's doors would remain closed until at least the end of the day.

On Friday, the London Fire Brigade said that the fire involved an electricity substation with 25,000 liters of cooling oil that was on fire. Jonathan Smith, deputy commissioner with the LFB, said the fire began at 8:23 p.m. on Thursday evening (4:23 p.m. ET) and took 10 fire engines and 70 personnel to get it under control.

Firefighters evacuated 29 people from surrounding homes, and 150 more in an exclusion zone were taken to a rest center.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly in challenging and very hazardous conditions under control as swiftly as possible,” Smith said, adding that the fire is now 90% extinguished. He did not comment on the cause of the fire.

The disruption was expected to impact at least 1,351 flights set to arrive at or depart from Heathrow on Friday, according to FlightRadar24.

National Air Traffic Services, or NATS, the U.K.’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said it had “well-rehearsed plans in place which includes a requirement for aircraft to either turn back or divert to a non-U.K. airport, as well as stopping other flights at their point of departure.”

NATS added as part of the aviation industry’s “mass diversion plan,” it had been made clear to airlines that there was a limited capacity at other British airports to accommodate diversions.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Airways — the U.K. flag-carrier is based at Heathrow — said closures the were having a “significant impact on our operation.”

As of early Friday, operations at other British airports did not yet appear to be heavily impacted.

NBC News Social Media Editor Fiona Day, who was at London Stansted Airport said that “departures here are no busier than normal this morning. If anything, security was actually faster than normal.”

Chantal Da Silva, Zoe Holland, Patrick Smith, and Annie Hill reported from London. Phil Helsel reported from Los Angeles.

