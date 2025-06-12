Air Travel

FAA to investigate after landing plane rolls onto grass at Boston's Logan Airport

Massport said no one was hurt when JetBlue flight 312 landed.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A JetBlue flight that rolled into grass next to the runway at Logan International Airport on June 12, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A runway is closed at Logan International Airport after a plane rolled off the pavement onto grass when it landed Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago was turning off the runway when it rolled onto the grass just before noon. Massport said no one was hurt.

Passengers were bussed back to the terminal and the plane will be assessed for any issues. The FAA will investigate.

Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate. The FAA reported a ground stop at the airport, but that was resolved as of 1 p.m.

A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed that all customers were safely deplaned and bussed to the terminal.

"Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

No other details were immediately available.

