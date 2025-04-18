Trump administration
Live updates: Trump says trade deals could be done within a month

After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks soon.

  • President Trump was asked about the shooting at Florida State University. “It’s a shame,” he said, calling himself a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
  • Marco Rubio suggested the US will drop Ukraine-Russia peace efforts if no progress within days

