Live updates: Trump officially becomes the Republican nominee as delegates vote

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday officially received the 1,215 delegates required to become the official GOP presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The designation came moments after Trump on Truth Social announced Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, to be his running mate, solidifying the Republican ticket for November.

The convention kicks off days after Trump's attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday where one rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The alleged gunman, 20-year old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead moments after he opened fire.

The RNC schedule is expected to go on relatively unchanged, though the assassination attempt will likely supercharge the emotional energy of a convention that was already expected to be revved up with Trump fanfare.

"When he [Trump] walks in that arena for the first time, the decibel level will be so high it will be almost unmeasurable," Corey Lewandowski, a close Trump ally who is advising the RNC, said Sunday.

Day one of the convention has a slate of speakers including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, rapper Amber Rose, Trump fundraiser David Sacks, along with former VP hopefuls like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

From Monday to Thursday, over 80 of Trump's closest allies, big-ticket donors and other lawmakers are expected to speak. The City of Milwaukee expects roughly 50,000 attendees.

Here is the full list of speakers set to headline on Monday: