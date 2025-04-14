Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

El Salvador has accepted from the U.S. more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants — whom Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes.

By NBC Staff

Bukele Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.
  • Bukele struck a deal under which the U.S. will pay about $6 million for El Salvador to imprison deported Venezuelan immigrants for a year.
  • Bukele came to power in the middle of Trump’s first term and had a straightforward relationship with the U.S. leader. 

President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday. Follow along for live updates

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us