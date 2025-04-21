Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

What to Know
- Pope Francis, a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives, has died.
- The Argentina-born pontiff was 88.
- His successor will be chosen by the College of Cardinals during an upcoming conclave.
- Tributes have poured in from around the world, with heads of state offering their condolences.
