religion
Live Updates

Live updates: Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Pope Francis, a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church's conservatives and inspired some progressives, has died.
  • The Argentina-born pontiff was 88.
  • His successor will be chosen by the College of Cardinals during an upcoming conclave.
  • Tributes have poured in from around the world, with heads of state offering their condolences.

The Argentina-born pontiff was a reformer who rattled the Catholic Church’s conservatives but inspired progressives for his outreach to marginalized groups. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

religion
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us