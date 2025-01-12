Wildfires
Live updates: Gusty winds are back as death toll rises to 16 in LA fires

The Eaton and Palisades fire continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, even as victims begin to return to devastated neighborhoods.

By NBC Staff

Officials are expected to give the latest updates on the fires and relief efforts in a press conference at 8 a.m. PT. Watch live in the player above.

