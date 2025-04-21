Live updates: Trump calls fed chair a “loser,” White House defends Hegseth

What to Know
- President Donald Trump calls Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "loser" and criticizes him for failing to lower interest rates.
- The White House is standing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite new reporting on his use of the Signal group chat. His wife and his brother were part of the chat, NBC News reported.
- Vice President JD Vance is starting a four-day visit to India, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as New Delhi rushes to avoid steep U.S. tariffs.
- China has warned it will retaliate against countries that cooperate with the U.S. in ways that compromise Beijing's interests, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. This comes amid threats of higher U.S. tariffs to countries that don't play by Washington's rules.
Follow along below for live updates: