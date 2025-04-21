Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump calls fed chair a “loser,” White House defends Hegseth

The defense secretary reportedly used a second Signal chat that included personal contacts in communications about an attack in Yemen.

By NBC Staff

Vice President JD Vance (left) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (right).
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates:

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us