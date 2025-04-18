Shootings
Live Updates

Live updates: Memorial grows after deadly Florida State University shooting

A memorial is starting to take shape after two men were killed and six other people were injured in a shooting on campus.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday left two men dead and six others wounded.
  • The suspect in custody is a 20-year-old son of a sheriff's deputy who used his mother's former service weapon to carry out the shooting, investigators said.
  • The survivors are in fair condition, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a Facebook post.
  • Testimonies from students and witnesses detail mass hysteria as they scattered and barricaded themselves.

The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy opened fire Thursday at Florida State University with his mother’s former service weapon, killing two men and wounding at least six others, investigators said. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

ShootingsFloridaFlorida State University
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us