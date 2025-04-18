Live updates: Memorial grows after deadly Florida State University shooting

What to Know A shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday left two men dead and six others wounded.

The suspect in custody is a 20-year-old son of a sheriff's deputy who used his mother's former service weapon to carry out the shooting, investigators said.

The survivors are in fair condition, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said in a Facebook post.

Testimonies from students and witnesses detail mass hysteria as they scattered and barricaded themselves.

