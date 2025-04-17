Live updates: Multiple injured as active shooter reported at Florida State University

What to Know
- Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.
- The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union
- At least four people were reportedly injured
- People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded
- Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X
- Other videos showed students and others running on the campus
