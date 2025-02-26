Liam Payne's blood alcohol level revealed at time of death

Originally appeared on E! Online

More questions are getting answered in the investigation into Liam Payne's death.

Over four months after he fatally fell from his hotel balcony in Argentina, details of the One Direction member's toxicology report have been revealed. And the test results showed that Payne had a blood alcohol level (BAC) of .27 percent at the time of his passing, according to a Feb. 25 press release from the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

For reference, that means the "Strip That Down" singer's BAC was more than three times the United States' legal driving limit, which is .08 percent.

A blood alcohol level that high would be classified as “severe intoxication,” according to Stanford University’s Vaden Health Services, which states that people under such an influence may need help walking, may experience mental confusion and could have nausea or vomiting.

But alcohol wasn't all that was in his system when Payne died on Oct. 16 at age 31.

Three months before the details of Payne's toxicology report were shared, an initial test indicated that alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant were in his system when he died — though the exact amounts were not disclosed.

Officials also concluded that Payne was likely not fully conscious at the time of his passing because they found no signs of self-defense.

"This situation would also rule out the possibility of a conscious or voluntary act on the part of the victim," Argentina's public prosecutor said in a Nov. 7 statement, via Spanish translation, "since, in the state he was in, he did not know what he was doing nor could he understand it."

Considering all the information gathered from the investigation, authorities also confirmed that the 25 injuries he had sustained were consistent with a fall from the height of the balcony.

"The head injuries were sufficient to cause death," the prosecutors’ statement added, "while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."

