Lesbian Kiss in ‘Star Wars’ Cut From Singapore, Dubai Releases

Censorship authorities in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates cut a brief same-sex kiss in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” shining light on the evolving contours of global censorship when it comes to LGBTQ representation, NBC News reports.

The kiss in question takes place just before the end of the movie when Commander D'Acy (Amanda Lawrence), “a minor supporting character who first appeared in 2017's ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ walks up to another woman in the Resistance and kisses her on the lips,” according to Variety. Fans reported the kiss was “brief" — like if-you-blink-you’d-miss-it brief.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.