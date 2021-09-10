Trevor Bauer's leave from the Dodgers was extended through the end of the baseball season after an agreement was reached between the league and players union.

Bauer has not pitched since June 28 after accusations of sexual assault against him. He was initially placed on leave July 2, and that leave was extended several times.

The latest extension means he won't pitch again in 2021. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3.

Bauer's co-agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, issued the following statement: "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates. He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him.

"Again, by definition administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation."

Bauer is awaiting the next phase of the legal case.

Police last month presented to prosecutors their investigation in the case of a woman who said Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. The Pasadena Police Department delivered the results of the three-month investigation to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office and the case is under review.

That move came just over a week after a judge denied the 27-year-old San Diego woman's request for a restraining order against Bauer.

The woman said she sought the order when she learned that the criminal investigation against Bauer was likely to take a long time. She had spoken to police in San Diego when she was in the hospital after her second encounter with Bauer, in mid-May, and gave her account to detectives from Pasadena, where Bauer lives, soon after.

After a four-day hearing that aired much of the evidence that police probed and that prosecutors will consider, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman found that Bauer honored the woman's boundaries when the woman set them, and could not have known about those he violated because she didn't express them clearly.

“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said, "so what should we do when she says yes?”

Gould-Saltman called the woman's petition for the order “materially misleading.”

Bauer’s attorney Shawn Holley said they were grateful for the denial, which they had expected.

The 30-year-old pitcher is also under investigation by Major League Baseball, and could face punishment under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was “wholly consensual” in the nights they spent together in April and May at his Pasadena home.

Earlier this year, after winning his first Cy Young with the Cincinnati Reds last season, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers.